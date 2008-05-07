Ericsson strengthens Silicon Valley presence

Ericsson announced it is strengthening its presence in Silicon Valley by opening a research branch in San Jose, California, in August 2008.

Jan Uddenfeldt, an Ericsson Senior Vice President and Senior Technology Advisor to the CEO, will move to Silicon Valley to oversee Ericsson research facility in San Jose. Uddenfeldt also will continue in his current role as a technology advisor to the head of Ericsson.



Ericsson has one of the largest patent portfolios within the telecommunications industry, with approximately 23,000 patents granted worldwide and another 26,000 filed patents under review.



Uddenfeldt, who will be responsible for driving Ericsson research around converged Internet technologies and furthering collaboration with leading Internet companies and operators, says: "Our growing Silicon Valley presence allows us to capitalize on unprecedented mobile and fixed broadband opportunities that are transforming consumer lifestyle and enterprise productivity with new applications. We look forward to leveraging the synergies of our fixed and mobile broadband leadership under a unique, common R&D setting. Ericsson is well positioned to continue its innovation and interaction with leading companies in North American and Silicon Valley in particular."



In February, Ericsson appointed Bert Nordberg as Chairman of the Board for Ericsson companies Redback Networks and Entrisphere. Nordberg, also based in San Jose, is responsible for accelerating the company's activities in next generation IP networks and growing their business with carriers through Ericsson.



Nordberg, who also serves as an Ericsson Executive Vice President and was previously Head of Sales and Marketing for Ericsson worldwide, said: "Our new research center combined with Jan's deep IP and telecom background allow us to continue our North American momentum in both mobile and fixed broadband deployments and in driving opportunities among our peers and partners here in the Valley. We invest heavily in R&D and actively promote open standards and systems."