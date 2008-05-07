Stoneridge buys a Siemens machine

Stoneridge Electronics has invested in a new Siemens machine for its facility in Örebro, Sweden.

The company has bought a new Pich& Place-Machine for the Örebro production. Stoneridge already deploys 9 Siemens machines on three production lines; one X-Line, one HS50-Line and one S20-Line. The company has now invested in a new HS50. HS50-Machines have a capacity of 50 000 components per hour.