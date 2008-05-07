Hungary: GVH probes suspected TV tube cartel

The Hungarian competition authority (GVH) has launched an anti-cartel investigation into the operation of several major cathode ray tube producers between 1995 and 2007.

GVH announced in a statement that businesses coordinated business strategies in respect to the production and distribution of cathode ray tubes for the European market. The companies involved are accused of coordinating pricing, inventory sizes, demand and capacity utilization. The GVH goes as far as suggesting fixed prices, agreed on market shares and limiting production.



The Hungarian investigation is part of a European Union probe of manufacturers of cathode-ray tubes used in computers and televisions, which started in November last year. In 2006, antitrust officials worldwide began a probe on liquid-crystal display makers for possible price fixing.



The investigation concerned Samsung SDI, Samsung SDI Germany, Samsung SDI Magyarország Zrt, Thomson TDP sp. Z.o.o., LG Philips Displays Czech Republic and LP Displays. Further involved where Chunghwa Pictures Tubes, Chunghwa Picture Tubes UK, Daewoo Orion, Daewoo Electronics Global, Daewoo Electronics European, MT Picture Display Germany, Matsushita Global and Matsushita European.



The companies were not immediately available for comment.