Tundra to provide RapidIO to Vmetro

Tundra Semiconductor has announces that Vmetro has selected Tundra’s Tsi578 Serial RapidIO Switch for its new Quad-Core Processing Engine and Single Board Computer.

Vmetro recently launched two new 6U VPX-REDI offerings, which use the Tsi578 for large-scale DSP aggregation and also Tundra’s Tsi148 VME Bridge, the highest bandwidth VMEbus bridge available today.



“RapidIO is the fabric of choice for our customers’ embedded multi-processing applications and RapidIO switches from Tundra are the interconnect choice for Vmetro. By using Tundra’s Tsi578 RapidIO switch, our VPX multi-processor boards provide a system fabric with the features our customers demand – low latency, low overhead, high throughput, peer-to-peer communication, reliability, and scalability. No other fabric offers this complete set of features,” said Mike Jadon, Chief Technology Officer, Embedded Products for Vmetro.



“Customer’s deploying Vmetro’s new MPE730 and SBC731 with RapidIO across the VPX backplane will get the performance and reliability they need for their multi-processing applications,” continued Mr Jadon.