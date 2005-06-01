Isola makes new investments



German PCB laminate producer, Isola Group, will move products produced in their Philippines factory to Suzhou, China and the recently expanded Taoyuan Hsien, Taiwan facility. The company is also in the planning process of multi million dollar upgrade of the Singapore operations.

In addition to the upgrade, additional expansion plans include a new South China facility to be operational within the next 12-18 months. This plant will receive most of the equipment in the current Philippines operation.