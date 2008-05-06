Huawei to team up with Foxconn?

The China-based Huawei aims to double the production of mobile phones. Reports state that the company is looking at the acquisition of China-based rival ZTE.

Huawei is outsourcing the production to Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand based) and Flextronics (Singapore based). However, reports state that Huawei is looking at Foxconn as an additional future outsourcing partner. Foxconn is currently manufacturing the Apple iPhone. The company has also reportedly won the contract for the long awaited 3G iPhone.



Foxconn and Huawei already have established a relationship for network infrastructure manufacturing. "In order to strengthen relations with Hon Hai, Huawei could migrate the majority of its mobile-telephone orders to Foxconn," an industry source told the South China Morning Post.



The South China Morning Post reports that Huawei has set itself a target of 50 million units - up from the 20 million for 2007. However, ZTE is also reported to increase production to 50 million units - up from 31 million units last year.