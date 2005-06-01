All National Semiconductor products to be sold lead-free

National Semiconductor announced that it will achieve 100 percent lead-free production by the end of June 2006. As a result, all of the company's integrated circuits (ICs) will be sold in lead-free packages.

The aggressive initiative is part of an industry-leading effort to make more environmentally neutral electronic components, protect the environment and facilitate recycling. In addition to eliminating lead, National has also significantly reduced bromine and antimony-based flame-retardants from its packaging processes.



In April 2004, National announced its intention to offer lead-free packages for its complete line of ICs, and its product portfolio of 15,000 analogue and mixed-signal ICs is currently available in lead-free packages. At the end of June 2006, when National's entire product offering will be sold lead-free (unless deemed exempt), the company will be fully compliant with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive enacted by the European Parliament.