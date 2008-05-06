Essemtec provides LED placement on flex circuits

Switzerland based SMT production equipment maker Essemtec is providing a batch manufacturing solution to produce sensor strips.

The production begins by screen printing the solder paste on a SP200 printer and then dispensing with a jet dispenser, pick-and-place LED and UV curing of the adhesive on a FLX2010-based module. The next step is to laser solder the pads using a third-party laser soldering system.



The sensor strips are based on a foil substrate consisting of up to 56 strips with three LED each. The process steps include dispensing adhesive with a jet dispensing unit, pick-and-place LED and curing the adhesive with UV light. The target cycle time for most customers is 5.4 seconds per sensor strip.



The concept of the LED solution is based on the FLX2010, which is equipped with a movable vacuum table, UV chamber and dispensing unit with jet valve. The foil is placed on a carrier. The vacuum table and the carrier are then pressurized permanently. The movement of the table is software controlled and the GUI is customized for the application. The head unit is equipped with a jet valve and the pick-and-place Z axis. The vacuum pump is located outside of the machine and runs constantly. The placement system is based on the pick-and-place modules from Essemtec AG.