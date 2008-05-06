Inventec UK subsidiary closed by end of 2Q

The Taiwan based ODM company plans to finish the shut down of its Scottish subsidiary by the end of 2Q/08, reports Digitimes.

Invnetec Scotland Servers, based in Glasgow, UK will be closed, according to an Inventec's board of directors’ meeting on February 26 and a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The subsidiary, established in 1997 and with around 500 employees produces servers.



The company states that it has shifted focus to the production of notebook PC. The production of servers will be transferred to a new plant in Brno, Czech Republic, according to industry sources cites the magazine.