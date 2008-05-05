Electronics Production | May 05, 2008
Qimonda to focus on non-PC segments
Qimonda will aim to reduce its memory sales contribution to below 50% by October 2008, according to Digitimes citing the company’s regional president and managing director Daniel Wong.
Qimonda will focus more on non-PC segments, such as games consoles, servers, consumer electronics and graphics cards. Daniel Wong estimates that 50-55% of Qimonda's memory sales will be contributed by PCs in Q2/08. However, he also stated that the company plans to reduce this ratio to below 50% by October this year.
With DRAM pricing starting to lift up again, Qimonda maintains a cautious outlook. For DRAM bit growth in 2008, Mr. Wong said that the company aims for an on-year bit growth of just 20-30%, (against a 45-55% stated in October 2007). Regarding the future of Intoera, Mr. Wong said a final decision will be made prior to the investors’ conference at Inotera and Nanya Technology in late June.
Commenting on industry concerns about Qimonda's cash flow, Wong stressed that the company had cash on hand of €216 million as of late March. He added in saying that the company will enact strategic measures to grow the cash level. These measures include the sale and leaseback of existing 8- and 12-inch fabs, he said.
