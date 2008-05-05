Dell to double number of employees in Poland

Dell plans to double the number of employees at their plant in Lodz, Poland. The number of employees will increase from 1,200 to 2,500.

The company opened the Lodz facility in January, where Dell is producing laptop computers. Now Dell is looking to increase staff, from graduate positions to manufacturing engineers, production managers and supervisors, bizpoland reports. An Ireland-based spokeswoman for Dell said that the Lodz plant employed about 1,500 people, and was operating according to plan. “The workers in Lodz include a number of managers from Limerick”, where Dell employs about 3,000 people.