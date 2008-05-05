Scanfil has split EMS business on 1 May 2008

As evertiq reported earlier Scanfil plans to split up into two separate entities. According to latest reports the board directors approved the accepted the business transfer agreement on 1 May 2008.

With a business transfer, the company will be split up into an investment company Scanfil and a sub-concern Scanfil EMS Oy engaged in the contract manufacturing business. Scanfil's Board of Directors has accepted the business transfer agreement and decided to execute the business transfer on 1 May 2008.



Scanfil EMS Oy's extra ordinary general meeting held on 30 April 2008 has accepted the business transfer agreement. In it's organizing meeting the Board Of Directors appointed Harri Takanen as the President of Scanfil EMS Oy. He will continue also as the President of Scanfil. The operative organisation of Scanfil will transfer in its totality to Scanfil EMS Oy. Jorma J. Takanen will continue as CEO of Scanfil Oyj and as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of both companies.