Thales wins re-signalling<br>contract with Metronet

Thales UK announces that it is providing Metronet's Neasden depot in North West London with its modular interlocking system, LockTrac 6172 PMI, to improve the depot's signalling control functionality.

The project will provide London Underground's largest and most complex depot with capabilities to set and confirm routes, manage train moves within the depot and control and monitor signalling assets. Thales' LockTrac 6172 PMI solution is a layered system that supports Neasden in providing additional stabling facilities in an overcrowded depot without having an impact on ongoing rail activities.



Thales was awarded the contract following open competition due to the company's considerable experience of working within London's rail industry on projects such as the Jubilee and Northern Upgrade Project (JNUP), as well as its expertise in rail signalling solutions. As such, Thales was well positioned to supply best in class signalling solutions to cater for the increasingly demanding performance requirements of rail networks such as the London Underground.



Already being deployed on the RATP metro network in Paris (France), one of the largest and complex world wide network with London, the LockTrac 6172 PMI solution is currently being installed as an overlay to the existing Neasden Depot infrastructure of Metronet and is expected to become effective from late 2009.