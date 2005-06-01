RoHS compliance easier with JIG-101

JEDEC has published a standard for defining the materials content in electronic products, the JIG-101(Joint Industry Guide for Material Composition Declaration for Electronic Products).

"The standardised list will benefit both suppliers and their commercial customers by providing consistency and efficiency in the material declaration process," explained JEDEC. To develop the approach the Electronic Industries Alliance (EIA) and the Japan Green Procurement Survey Standardization Initiative (JGPSSI) have been in close contact with the project.