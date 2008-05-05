SMT & Inspection | May 05, 2008
Mydata’s net sales down
Mydata’s net sales for the period Q1/08 amounted to SEK 155 million (Q1/07: 157 million), down 1%. Excluding currency effects, sales rose 3% compared with the period-earlier period.
Order bookings during the quarter totalled SEK 130 million (Q1/07: 159), down 18%. Excluding currency effects, the decline in order bookings for the period was 15%. The decrease in order bookings was due to a weaker USD, and also to a slight downturn in demand.
Mydata continues its selective cultivation of the market with a view to sales of MY500. During the first quarter of 2008, order bookings amounted to SEK 3 million, compared with SEK 2 million in the period-earlier period. After the end of the period, Mydata launched the next generation of surface mounting machines, the MY100 series.
