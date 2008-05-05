Sony to build logistics hub in Nitra, Slovakia

The OEM company plans to establish a European logictics hub at their facility in Nitra, Slovakia. As evertiq reported earlier, Sony plans to increase LCD production at their production facility in Nitra, Slovakia.

An additional bonus to the enlargement will be the establishment of a European logistic hub. Sony has already began the groundwork on the centre, located next to the production hall. It is due to start operation by September this year. Reports have it that the new hub will then take over several activities from other European logistics centres, etrend reports. These are rumoured to close down as a consequence. According to Jan Pop, customer service division at Nitra, the total investment will amount to €73 million.