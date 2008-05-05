Possible redundancies at PKC in Finland

In order to safeguard the PKC Group's future and ensure competitiveness in the tight global competition, it is necessary to improve efficiency and reorganise operations.

As part of the streamlining measures, PKC Group Oyj initiates co-determination negotiations in its unit in Kempele due to financial and production reasons and the restructuring of operations. The negotiations may lead to lay-offs of 50 persons in the white collar personnel groups. Negotiations will commence on May 14, 2008 and they are expected to last about

six weeks.