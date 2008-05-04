"Tools & More“ range from Peter Jordan<br>taken over by smartTec

smartTec GmbH has purchase the essential assets from Peter Jordan GmbH, which had filed for insolvency in late January this year.

Taking effect immediately, smartTec adds the products of Peter Jordan’s former "Tools & More“ product line into its own distribution portfolio. So the existing spectrum of smartTec’s consumables range will be significantly expanded. At the same time, smartTec now owns all rights of the name Peter Jordan, their website and their share of the Danish sales company Peter Jordan Nordic A/S. Furthermore, a large part of the stock and the complete inventary has been bought out of the insolvency’s estate.



Six highly motivated staff members of Peter Jordan will be on smartTec’s pay-roll starting at May 1st: David Kammerer and Sinan Akpinar take Sales and Support tasks in the areas of process technology and consumables. Alexander Lotholz and Christian Müller will be responsable for the service of the Europlacer line of SMT-Assembly machines. Additional strength will be added by two former Peter Jordan employees in logistics and administration.



smartTec will with immediate effect process and deliver open orders for the Tools & More line of products, continue the webshop of Peter Jordan GmbH and handle ingoing online-orders.



The new smartTec consumables und process technology range includes Hirox 3D videomicroscoping systems, AIM soldering chemicals, manual soldering equipment from JBC, desktop soldering systems, dispensers und air cleaning equipment from OKI, labelling systems from Nortel, ECD thermoprofiling equipment und some products more.



Already in autumn last year, the distribution of the Europlacer assembly systems from Peter Jordan’s PCB Assembly range had been transferred to smartTec.