Siemens aquires Infineon's biotech chips

Infineon gave through the news agency Reuters announcements of selling out it's biological chip operations to Siemens Medical.

Siemens Medical will take over the entire business related to the project Quicklab. Quicklab is according to Siemens Medical about "to bring the laboratory on the chip". The Quicklab features quicktests with diagnostics of diseases, infections etc.



The price for the take-over is not yet published.