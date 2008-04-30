BME: Olympics to curtail goods<br>traffic in Beijing, China

The Olympic Summer Games (8. - 24. August) will contribute to massive restrictions in Beijing for goods traffic between July and September, informs the German Federal Association of materials management, purchase and logistics (BME).

Companies that maintain activities in the region should look at possible transport alternatives. “To cushion supply bottlenecks, companies should consider an increase in stock and alternative transport routes at a very early stage”, says BME-CEO Dr. Holger Hildebrandt. The strained conditions will last till the end of the Paralympics (6. - 17. September). Due to higher security measures for the Games, railway services (passengers and freight) will have to deal with delays too. The Chinese government plans to shut down a number of power plants in Greater Beijing to reduce particle emission, which could have consequences for the industrial power supply.



The supply chain will be further affected by other government measures. To improve air quality for the Games, the government plans to shut down – temporarily or completely – factories in a 200km radius. Possible consequence: parts of the industrial supply chain will be affected. Factory closures are also scheduled for the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Inner Mongolia and the town of Tianjin. No further details are yet released.



Especially supply routes and traffic in Beijing will be restricted, here mostly the 5. ring road is affected. The government wants to secure smooth Summer Games. Plan: Police will begin to establish check points at all access roads into Beijing from July onward. Freight traffic – without any relevance to the Olympic Games – will only have restricted access to the city. To improve air quality – before and during the Games – strict measures have been put in place. Traffic jams are a likely consequence, as almost all Chinese lorries do not comply with these strict exhaust emission standard.



Along the major arterial roads in Beijing, officials have marked off section as Olympic Express Lanes’, which are only to be used by sportsmen, official delegations and the transport of equipment to and from Olympic vicinities. Restrictions will be loosened between 0.00 and 05.00 every morning. Transport managers should consider placing goods movement into these hours.



Due to the massive increase in passenger air traffic, restrictions and delays will also affect the air freight traffic. The biggest logistics companies plan to sooth bottlenecks around Beijing, through the temporary increase of freight traffic at Tianjin. The town has – so far – not seen any traffic restriction plans. Experts however predict a massive increase in freight transport and possiblly traffic jams on the motorway between Tianjin and Beijing.



Generally speaking, said Holger Hildebrandt: "Companies, which need to move supplies and products around Northern China between July and September, should plan transport thoroughly ahead, so they can find alternative ways around Greater Beijing. Alternatives are Dalian and Qingdao; both cities can accommodate air as well as sea freight.”



Companies, which are headquartered in Beijing, will also have to consider that employees may not come to work during the Olympic Games. The government discusses plans to order compulsory holidays, to reduce commuter traffic. Also planned: Cars are restricted to drive only every other day, number plate shuffle – even and odd numbers.



To reduce fine dust emissions between July 20 and September 20, the government has ordered a temporary building freeze in Greater Beijing. If extreme weather restrict the effectiveness of all these measures, the government considers the option to implement further and even stricter measures, such as more closures.



Source: presseportal