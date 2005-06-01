Electronics Production | June 01, 2005
Nepcon moves to Birmingham
Reed Exhibitions has announced its intention to transfer the UK’s only dedicated electronics exhibition from the Brighton Metropole to the more extensive arena of the Birmingham NEC.
Nepcon initially moved to Brighton in 2003 to scale the event to the reduced market size at that time. The industry experienced a period of consolidation, but since that time and the emergence from the downturn Nepcon has been able to attract over 100 additional represented companies and generate a year on year growth rate of 10%.
To ensure continuing high standards, the organisers have recognised the need for transition from the confines of the Brighton venue as the UK electronics industry returns to impressive form. Given the unique requirements of the event, the NEC is the logical choice to accommodate Nepcon’s position within the high-tech industry and as a platform from which to launch future development. Situated at the heart of the UK’s transport network, the NEC will provide visitors to Nepcon 2006 with excellent access by road, rail and air. While Nepcon expects to extend its reach across the whole of the UK as a result of the NEC’s central positioning, visitors from the North will benefit especially from the move.
The NEC has recently embarked on a £40m upgrade that will serve to enhance its ability to accommodate Nepcon and its visitors through vastly improved facilities. Under the current programme of change, Andrew Morris has been appointed to the position of NEC CEO. Speaking recently, Morris reinforced the positive changes: “the programme will help create a character, environment and identity that is unique to the NEC, one that puts the visitor experience first”. The emphasis on the overall ‘visitor experience’ is a philosophy that will ultimately resonate for the Nepcon visitor.
Nepcon 2006 is scheduled to take place between the 10th and 11th May 2006 and the 1st and 2nd May 2007. Nepcon’s future strategy includes potential new developments such as discounted rates for forthcoming events, cost effective standardised stand options and a move to co-locate with other complementary events. For the immediate future, with its new home confirmed as the NEC, the event looks poised to attract a wider audience.
