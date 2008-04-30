Dell cuts 260 jobs on Ireland

Up to 260 jobs will be redundant in Dublin and Limerick at Dell.

The reason for the cut down is part of a global staff purge. Up to 200 staff will be laid off at the Cherrywood plant in Dublin and the rest from the plant in Limerick. Staff was informed about the cut down yesterday morning. The job losses will be mainly in the areas of finance, IT, marketing, sales and technical support, said BBC. Dell employs 4,500 people in Ireland.