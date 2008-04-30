maxon motor is expanding its<br>distribution activities in Canada

The Swiss manufacturer of high-precision drives and systems is continuing to strengthen its global network: from 1 May 2008, the entire maxon product program will be distributed in Canada through Electromate Industrial Sales.

After operating on the Canadian market for a long time, drive specialist maxon motor is keen to intensify its local activities, and has found the ideal partner in Electromate Industrial Sales, based in Woodbridge outside of Toronto.



Electromate Industrial Sales is Canada's largest supplier of drive systems. Since its foundation in 1986, the company has specialised in developing long-term solutions for industrial automation, its range featuring standard components through integral systems to customer-specific turn-key solutions. It has always placed emphasis on individual customer service and technical support.



Electromate's existing product portfolio will be complemented by the extensive maxon product range of brushless and brush DC motors, gearheads and control electronics. For its part, maxon motor will be able to address the needs of Canadian customers quicker and more flexibly with the help of its new distribution partner.



Today maxon motor has a worldwide presence on every continent through 12 subsidiaries and 20 authorised dealers.