PKC growing in Estonia

Finland based EMS provider PKC is growing in Estonia despite the wage pressure in the country. PKC Eesti has during 2007 increased it turnover, profit and number of employees.

The company’s turnover grew 33 percent in 2007 compared to the same period last year, and the net profit boosted 42 percent. The number of employees increased from 1197 to 1278, said bbn. PKC's major customers in Estonia are Scania, Rosenlew, Rotax, Valtra, ABB, Nokia and Siemens Networks.