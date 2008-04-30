ALR Services expands its PCB operations

ALR Services has expanded operations at its Oxfordshire headquarter. The company has also taken on additional staff.

As the business continues to grow, the company has acquired an additional 2000ft² of environmentally-controlled warehouse space.



Sales manager, Jo Saltman, explains; "Certain lead-free finishes are extremely sensitive to storage conditions and will deteriorate over time to the point of uselessness unless they are handled correctly. This presents problems for many assembly businesses: Unable to order in bulk because of the lack of suitable storage space, these customers have not been able to benefit from the best prices for pcbs." But the alternative is even more risky: "Buying in bulk means there is a lot of cash tied up in perishable stock - the loss of which could spell disaster for a small business."



Jo Saltman says, "ALR has massive buying power with pcb manufacturers both here and abroad, and the savings customers can make by purchasing their pcbs through us can be very significant." Jo continues, "Staged invoicing allows customers to reduce the amount of cash they have tied up in working stock to a minimum and greatly shorten the cash cycle between outlay and income. Controlling cash flow is one of biggest challenges for small business, and this is one way we can really help our customers stay competitive."