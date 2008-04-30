Hewlett-Packard Romania to hire 750

HP Romania, a subsidiary of HP, plans to hire around 750 new employees over the next months.

The company will employ the majority for its new service centre in Bucharest, Romania. "Currently, we have around 1,500 employees in Bucharest, and their number could see a 50% increase by the end of the year," Ecaterina Ion, the HR manager at HP Romania, is cited in sz. The company is currently recruiting 100 service and sales personnel. Specialists in various sectors (IT, financial, legal) who speak foreign languages are among the most sought after.



However, the IT&C industry suffers from a lack of personnel. Many software developers are conducting massive recruitment campaigns to counteract the effects. Oracle Romania plans to hire 500 people for its service and support centres in Bucharest, while Siveco wants to hire 200 people.