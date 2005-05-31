Pasquale Pistorio joins Chartered

Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing, one of the world's largest foundries, announced that semiconductor industry veteran Pasquale Pistorio, Honorary Chairman of STMicroelectronics (ST), has joined Chartered's board of directors.

Pistorio brings to Chartered more than 38 years of industry leadership experience. He is known for his business acumen; his contributions to Europe's microelectronics industry; and his strong advocacy of environmental protection and corporate social responsibility.



Pistorio's greatest achievement was the integration of SGS Group with Thomson Semiconducteurs in 1987 to form SGS-THOMSON Microelectronics, which was renamed STMicroelectronics in 1998. He served as ST's president and CEO from 1998 until his retirement in March 2005, during which the company grew to become one of the world's top semiconductor companies. He holds a degree in electronics from the Polytechnic of Turin, Italy.