Viking InterWorks achieves ISO 14001

Viking InterWorks, a Sanmina-SCI Company, today announced its plant in California, USA, has passed the registration audit for ISO 14001 certification.

“This certification is a significant achievement for the Modular Solutions Division as we are the first of many Sanmina-SCI facilities to be audited under the new ISO 14001 multi-site registration,” said Scott Quail, Manager of Quality Assurance for Viking InterWorks. “From start to finish it took our team only six months to develop, implement, train and prepare for the audit. We are committed to meeting the rigorous demands of the industry and providing our customers with the highest level of quality, service and technology, and are very pleased to receive this important certification.” Unlike regulations and laws that stipulate performance levels, technologies and methods, ISO 14001 certification requires companies to create a system that integrates environmental considerations into every level of the organization. Key areas of focus that comprise an ISO 14001 certification includes an environmental policy, a systematic approach to planning and implementation, corrective action processes, audits and regular management reviews.