Business booms in Brighton

Business was very much on the agenda at Nepcon in May, with several companies selling equipment, signing deals and providing evidence that the electronics manufacturing industry is very much back on track.

Among those to benefit from the show’s focused format were VSMT, DEK and DiagnoSYS, all of which sealed significant orders during the course of the two day event.



“Nepcon 2004 was perhaps the most business-oriented UK electronics show of the last three or four years”, comments Group Exhibition Director, Justin Tadman. “Reports from everyone involved reveal that many visitors attended the show with projects that needed immediate solutions, and that they were using it to look for new equipment and suppliers. VSMT, DEK and DiagnoSYS provide testament to this, and these are only three examples of the type of deals being done at the show. The level of genuine interest and commercial activity was extremely encouraging for the industry and a strong endorsement for the direction in which Nepcon is headed.”