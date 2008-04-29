Flextronics to produce TETRA handsets

The company is currently running a pre-production with the EMS-provider Flextronics. Additional to that, the company has to undergo multiple formal approvals for their TETRA handset.

Software Radio Technology announced that the production of the TETRA handset is planned for the second part of the year, Hemscott reports. The company said its new TETRA handset has already received its first formal infrastructure interoperability approval.