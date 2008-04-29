Finnish companies invested €1 billion<br>in Hungary so far

The 170 Finnish companies, that operate facilities in Hungary, have invested about €1 billion in Hungary and employ around 20,000 people in the country.

The mobile phone manufacturer Nokia and the EMS provider Elcoteq maintain several production facilities in Hungary and are among the larger investors in Hungary, reports bbj. The Finnish Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen and the Hungarian Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsány advocate a similar stance on EU issues and relations with Russia, as both countries favour a strategic cooperation between the EU and Russia.