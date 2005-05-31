C-Pen®

Nam Tai receives order from Anoto

Hong Kong based EMS-provider Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. has won a new customer order from Swedish Anoto Group AB to manufacture scanner pens under the C-Pen® brand name.

Anoto Group is a Swedish hi-tech company which has unique product solutions for the transmission of handwritten text from paper to digital media and the scanning of printed text. The C-Pen® is a handheld scanner pen consisting of a digital camera, processor, memory component, text to speech engine, dictionary and translation software. With its specific design which can be used together with a hosting computer, the C-Pen® reads generic text, number and bar codes into a personal computer through a USB connection. In addition to its reading ability, the C-Pen® has various applications such as text reading for dyslectic or disabled people, foreign languages pronunciation practice, Internet banking/accounting, language translation and dictionary lookup, among others.



“We are very excited to be granted an opportunity to build such a sophisticated scanner pen for Anoto Group. This new order not only further broadens our product line, but also further enlarges our customer base. Backed by our established sales and marketing network and all-round customer services, the Company expects to continue to take on more international customers with a view to enhancing our continuous business growth. The Company also expects to capture and reap the benefits of new business opportunities arising as a result of the increasing global outsourcing trend,” said Mr. Joseph Li, Chief Executive Officer of Nam Tai.