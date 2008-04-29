Electronics Production | April 29, 2008
HANZA Tarkon is growing on Automotive & Medical
Estonia based HANZA Tarkon, a subsidiary of newly launched Sweden based CMS manufacturer HANZA AB, is seeing a big growth potential within Automotive and Medical.
evertiq recently visited HANZA Tarkon in Tartu, Estonia. The company has its roots in the former Soviet Union avionics industry. In 1966 the company started production of the “Black Box” in the plant. The boxes were installed in all aeroplanes built in the Soviet Union during the cold war. In 1996, Mr. Gunnar Bergström, founder of Sweden based HSF Group, bought 85% of Tarkon and in January 2008 HANZA was established and bought Tarkon. Today, 520 employees work at HANZA Tarkon. The plant has a production surface of about 40.000 square meters. Since 2002, the business is run by Mr. Ove Carlson.
HANZA Tarkon is divided into two units, Tarkon and Medeto. The business is active within four divisions, Industrial (53%), Automotive (7%), Telecom (30%) and Medical (10%).
"In the year 2000, manufacturing within telecom was 60% of the total production. Today the figure is 30%”, Ove Carlsson said. It was the crisis within the telecom sector 7-8 years ago that made the company to shift focus and search for new business opportunities. “We have made a big strategic investment in automotive. In the beginning of the year, we were certified according to TS 16 949, a crucial certification in order to be a supplier for the automotive industry”, Ove Carlsson said.
Manufacturing of medical equipment is becoming more important for the group in which Medeto plays an essential role. “At the moment we are manufacturing breast scanning equipment for a global German customer. We as a complete manufacturer are managing the mechatronics, cabling, and end assembling. This is an example of an outsourcing solution with production transfer and an assurance of the supply chain”, Ove Carlsson said.
The manufacturing at Tarkon is divided into three areas, mechanics, cable works and end assembly. The majority of all mechanics works is used within the different business units. During the first quarter 2008, parts of the mechanics works were moved to a new building with a surface of 4000 square meters. This was done in order to enhance production flow and capacity.
HANZA Tarkon also manufactures protection equipment for base stations, fiber optic switches for Zarlink, switches for ABB, automotive products for German based Wabco, climate monitoring systems for UTC, complete units for Atlas-Copco and printers for Intermec. Earlier the company was in need of suppliers within electronics to assure the capacity in order to take customer responsibilities. HANZA now takes full responsibility of the manufacturing capacity of all designed mechanics, cabling, and electronics. The flexibility of following the customers need is HANZA’s concept “Complete Manufacturing Services”, CMS.
