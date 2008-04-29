Schweizer Electronic to<br>close plant in Dunningen

The PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic has established the strategic plan „Phönix: Schweizer 2012!" to increase the profitability of the company. As part of the restructuring plan, the company will close down its facility in Dunningen and stop production by 2009.

The strategy includes future investments as well as essential measurements for restructuring and cost management. These measurements will secure a sustainable growth – qualitatively and quantitatively high – on a stabile foundation.



The management announced that the production equipment in Dunningen will be transferred to Schramberg. The facility in Dunningen will be closed by 2009. The facility in Schramberg is sufficient to accommodate the dynamic growth. The concentration of the entire production in Schramberg will optimise the cost structure and the cycle time of production.



Additionally, the company plans to initiate short-term cost-reduction measurements of €5 million, which will be mainly achieved through reduction in material costs. The restructuring will adjust future work content and work structure to better accommodate the business environment. The closure will affect around 50 employees from various departments. The management plans to initialise a sufficient social plan.