Infineon acquires Primarion

Infineon has acquired one hundred percent of Primarion, Inc. to further strengthen its activities in the field of power management applications.

Primarion is among the leaders in designing, manufacturing and marketing digital power ICs for computing, graphics and communication applications. Primarion is a company headquartered in Torrance, California.



“Infineon will now be positioned to set the benchmark in system density, efficiency and control by combining the performance of Primarion’s digitally controlled power-management devices with Infineon’s leading power semiconductors portfolio,” said Peter Bauer, Member of the Management Board and Head of Infineon’s Automotive, Industrial and Multimarket Business Group. “The addition of Primarion helps accelerate our access to the potential growth in the digital power segment by providing advanced system solutions for our customers. This investment is also a great complement to our power management activities based out of Villach in Austria.”



Digital power is a fast-growing emerging market for ICs in power supplies and is increasingly replacing today’s traditional analog solutions. Advantages of digital power ICs include the ability to optimize the efficiency and performance of the power supply over all conditions on the fly by adjusting key system parameters with advanced diagnostics, telemetry and non-linear control. This leads to increased density and reduced system cost through the removal of bulky output capacitors and the integration of many passive components required for “tuning” analog solutions. According to a December 2007 report by market analyst firm iSuppli, an annual growth of approximately 50 per cent is expected from 2007 to 2011.