PCB | April 28, 2008
Saturn Electronics looks to the future with Mania’s Micronic 86
Saturn Electronics recently installed Mania’s Micronic 86 into its Romulus-based, Drilling Department. Elevating the depth structuring for accurate blind-via-drilling to +/- 0.5 mils, Saturn is now capable of meeting additional customer demands.
“This is an essential feature as we begin process development for HDI Blind Vias,” says Yash Sutariya, VP of Saturn. “Process development work begins in May and we’ll be at full production by the 4th quarter.”
Saturn’s diligent equipment investment program provided the PCB Fabricator with the opportunity to seize the new Mania drill, which culminates its premier Drill Room. “All the money we’ve saved on purchases to date plus the savings those purchases afforded us through increased quality is the reason we were able to add the Micronic 86,” says Sutariya. “Now we can go after a new niche in the market and make Saturn accessible to increasingly higher-end work.”
Saturn’s diligent equipment investment program provided the PCB Fabricator with the opportunity to seize the new Mania drill, which culminates its premier Drill Room. “All the money we’ve saved on purchases to date plus the savings those purchases afforded us through increased quality is the reason we were able to add the Micronic 86,” says Sutariya. “Now we can go after a new niche in the market and make Saturn accessible to increasingly higher-end work.”
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments