Saturn Electronics looks to the future with Mania’s Micronic 86

Saturn Electronics recently installed Mania’s Micronic 86 into its Romulus-based, Drilling Department. Elevating the depth structuring for accurate blind-via-drilling to +/- 0.5 mils, Saturn is now capable of meeting additional customer demands.

“This is an essential feature as we begin process development for HDI Blind Vias,” says Yash Sutariya, VP of Saturn. “Process development work begins in May and we’ll be at full production by the 4th quarter.”



Saturn’s diligent equipment investment program provided the PCB Fabricator with the opportunity to seize the new Mania drill, which culminates its premier Drill Room. “All the money we’ve saved on purchases to date plus the savings those purchases afforded us through increased quality is the reason we were able to add the Micronic 86,” says Sutariya. “Now we can go after a new niche in the market and make Saturn accessible to increasingly higher-end work.”