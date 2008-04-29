Lockheed Martin to provide 100 F35s to Israeli Air Force

The Ministry of Defence is currently negotiating the purchase of new Air Force's next-generation combat jet. However, the Israeli defence industry claims that the negotiations will lose those companies billions of dollars in lost contracts related to the plane and in reciprocal contracts, reports the Globes online.



The IAF is interested in procuring more than 100 F35 Lightening II fighter planes at a cost of $100 million each. Rumours have it that the Israeli Air Force is dictating the negotiations with Lockheed Martin.



However, both, the Ministry of Defence and Lockheed Martin, have cautioned rumours about the negotiations. Both will no comment on the matter.



A Ministry of Defence spokesman has been cited in the Globes online as saying, "The Ministry of Defence does not divulge details of classified negotiations for reasons of security, out of respect to its negotiating partners, and the understanding that it is better for the negotiations to take place far from the media's eye."



The F35 program spokesman at Lockheed Martin said, "One should be sceptical when listening to rumours. Before we can take any step for the transfer of work to Israel, we must have an agreement that gives a green light for the final execution of the deal. I know that such a document is in the pipeline."