Foxconn Czech mainly produces<br>personal computers

The main production focus of EMS provider Foxconn CZ in the Czech Republic is on personal computers, however the company sees opportunities in TV sets production too.

The new plant in Kutná Hora is to concentrate on the production of TV sets, which should start production in June 2008 and will employ around 5000 staff. Through the new plant, Foxconn CZ will double the total number of employees in the Czech Republic.