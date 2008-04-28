Foxconn to assemble 3G iPhones

Foxconn landed orders for the assembly of second-generation iPhones from Apple supporting 3G, reports the Commercial Times. The deal reportedly covers shipments of 24 25 million units.

The Commercial Times also states that suppliers are asked to begin material preparations for the end of May. This would indicate that shipments will begin in June this year.



Rumours of a 3G version iPhone have been around for some time, but Apple never confirmed any development. Industry watchers however believe that Apple will make an announcement at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2008, which is scheduled in June.



Foxconn is the sole manufacturer of the first-generation iPhones.