Valor appoints TRC as rep. in Florida and the Caribbean Boca Raton

Valor has announced the appointment of Florida-based Technical Resources Corporation (TRC) as a representative in the electronics assembly market in Florida, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.

The new partnership extends Valor’s reach in this territory and enables the electronics manufacturing industry in the region to benefit from its solutions, including vPlan – Valor’s next-generation, enterprise-level process engineering software solution, and vManage - Valor’s software solution for End to End Manufacturing Monitoring and Control.



Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, TRC is a renowned provider of manufacturing, inspection, and synergistic products for the PCB assembly industry in Florida and the Caribbean with close to 15 years of experience serving customers such as Jabil, Lockheed, Lear, Harris, Rockwell Collins and others.