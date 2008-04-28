Bosch to expand Polish operations

Bosch plans to invest €30 million in new Polish operations in 2008. The company already spend €21 million in 2007 to increase its capacities in Poland.

Most of the money will be invested in the Mirków, where Bosch plans to build a new facility for the production of diesel particulate filters, a joint venture with Japan-based Denso. The company plans to start up production in 2009 and the facility will employ around 250 people. Recruitment started already last month, said Wbj. Bosch will also build an IT centre in Warsaw, one of three units that is responsible for the development, maintenance and technical support of SAP software platforms and CAD/CAM systems used across Bosch companies. The centre will employ 130 engineers and will start in 2010. Bosch further plans to open a new office facility in Warsaw in 2010.