Epcos acquires RF-MEMS activities from NXP

Epcos has acquired the activities of NXP Semiconductors Netherlands in the area of RF-MEMS (radio frequency micro-electro-mechanical systems).

RF-MEMS are tiny mechanical elements that can be controlled and operated electronically. They will help to reduce the power consumption of mobile phones by up to 25 percent and improve the stability of their radio circuits.



With the acquisition of the activities of NXP, Epcos continues its strategy of cooperative ventures and acquisitions aimed at extending its technology and product range, boosting its growth and entering new growth sectors. The new MEMS business opens up additional market potential to the company in the high triple-digit million-euro range in the promising mobile communications market.



“By acquiring NXP’s RF-MEMS activities, we are strengthening our competence in RF technology and are thus accelerating the transformation of our company from a manufacturer of discrete components to a systems provider,“ explains EPCOS President and CEO Gerhard Pegam. “By entering into the RF-MEMS business we are laying the foundation to benefit even more strongly from the growth dynamics of the mobile communications market in the future.“