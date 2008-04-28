Avnet expanding central European Logistics and Integration Center

Avnet has broken ground on a 10.000 m2 expansion of its Tongeren, Belgium, central distribution center, which houses both a pan-European distribution and logistics operation and an integration center, primarily serving Avnet Technology Solutions EMEA customers.

The total area will be 34.000 m2, doubling the size of its current integration services area. The facility houses Avnet's fully automated, centralized European logistics and integration services center, which is ISO 9001 certified and ISO14001 certified. In 2007, more than eight million enterprise servers, storage devices, thin clients, wireless mobility devices and other information technology equipment components were shipped through the center.



Avnet opened the Tongeren facility in July 1999. Since then, it has been instrumental in Avnet's ability to serve customers throughout Europe. Real-time bar code locating systems are used to track shipping, invoice and inventory performance. The system integration practice boasts an electrostatic discharging (ESD) environment.