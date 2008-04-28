Electronics Production | April 28, 2008
Kingfield Electronics reports 20% growth
Kingfield Electronics, after a successful fiscal 2007 with a 20% growth in business, has become a corporate member of both the Midland Aerospace Alliance and the Society of British Aerospace Companies (SBAC).
SBAC is the UK's national trade association representing companies supplying civil air transport, defence, homeland security and space products.
Alan Oldale, Kingfield's Continuous Improvement Manager states "As we have been operating within the aerospace sector for some time we thought it was sensible that we take on a bigger role within the aerospace community on both a local and national level. One initiative we will be participating in is called 21st Century Supply Chains, also known as SC21.
SC21 aims to improve the competitiveness of the aerospace and defence industry. With international competition increasing, the participation of companies like Kingfield Electronics to the UK supply chain is crucial to delivering real results from this improvement programme. Our aerospace customers are global market leaders in their respective fields and as a result of working with these companies we have benefited significantly from their input into our business via audit routines, joint programmes and other initiatives. As a result we have a 'leaner' organisation and able to take an active part in the SC21 initiative".
A combination of organic growth and the addition of a number of new customers has enabled Kingfield Electronics to grow by over 20% over the past 12-months at a time when other electronic manufacturing businesses are contracting within the UK.
2008 will see continued rationalisation of the CEM marketplace, and the changes we are making will strengthen our ability to cope with the ever changing demands of our customers. The ability to react, adapt, and where possible exceed their expectations will remain key drivers for the coming year. 2008 will invariably present new challenges, and I look forward to those challenges, and the opportunities that they will bring.
