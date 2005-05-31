Ericsson signs GSM contract in Sri Lanka

Mobitel has selected Ericsson as the exclusive vendor to expand its GSM network in Sri Lanka.

Ericsson will supply both core and radio access network equipment, including GSM 900, GPRS, EDGE, as well as turnkey network design, deployment and integration services.



This agreement complements the GSM 1800 contract that was previously awarded to Ericsson, leading to Mobitel's successful launch of mobile services in 2002, for both consumer and corporate market segments.



The current contract for deployment of GSM 900 technology, together with the existing GSM 1800, will enable Mobitel to more than double its network capacity and offer the latest and advanced features and services to its end users, thereby strengthening Mobitel's leadership in Sri Lanka.