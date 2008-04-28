Many orders to be delivered before Flextronics cease Swedish plant

evertiq reported earlier that EMS provider Flextronics plans to close down its plant in Östersund, Sweden. The employees that has been dismissed at the plant may receive some extra payment from the company so that the company can handle all production before it is closing down.

Currently there are negotiations of how the last deliveries will be handled during the last months of the production. The production is running high and the company said it has difficulties to deliver all products on time. Currently there are discussions about a so called performance bonus for those employees who wants to stay in the plant to finish all work. The company is prepered to make particular agreements with employees who have key competences.