Philips France transfer to Jabil, Poland

evertiq reported earlier that Philips will lay of 279 employees at its TV production facility in Dreux, France. According to the latest reports Philips has already transferred the final assembly from the plant in France to Jabil.

Some of Philips’ final assembly in France has been transfered to Jabil’s plant in Poland. Employees at Philips in France fear that the whole production will be outsourced to low-wage countries in Eastern Europe, Le Figaro reports. After these cut backs Philips will only employ a staff force of 219 in Dreux.