JVC to close Scotland plant and move production to Poland

JVC will close East Kilbride plant in Scotland and move the entire production to a facility in Eastern Europe.

ITV reports that the TV manufacturer will close a television factory in Scotland and intents to shift production to Eastern Europe. All 300 jobs in the EAst Kilbride facility will be lost.



Union members told ITV that production would move to Poland. JVC has confirmed the closure as part of its ongoing restructuring plan.



The announcement said a rapid shift from traditional cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs to flat-panel display TVs over the past few years had led to a "drastic" fall in prices. The statement continues: "JVC was forced to conclude that it would be difficult to continue production within the UK due to the resulting impact on profits."



The company plans to end production by the end of July and start company liquidation procedures in September. However, consultation procedures have to be completed first. Jim Farley of the Unite union told ITV: "The workforce were assembled this morning to be told that the plant will be closing in July and all production will be switched to Poland, purely on the basis of cost and profitability."