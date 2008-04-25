Scanfil split of the EMS-business planned<br> for May 1st; Hungary negotiations continue

As evertiq reported earlier, the Scanfil Board of Directors decided to split the company in two separate entities; an investment company and a sub-concern engaged in the contract manufacturing business.

The EMS-business section will be transformed into a sub-concern – Scanfil EMS Oy – and will be owned in its entirety by Scanfil. Scanfill will remain parent-company.



The EMS business is planned to develop into a strong Scandinavian operator and is said to strengthen the overall global position of the company.



Scanfil plc will focus on its ownership role in contract manufacturing. The aim is to invest the company assets profitably in selected companies that operate in the chosen sectors. Scanfil will strive to acquire an ownership share, which will allow it to have a say in the operations of the selected companies.



The planned implementation date of the business transfer is 1 May 2008.



Scanfil Kft still in negociation with Helkama

evertiq reported earlier that Finland based EMS provider Scanfil initiated negotiations with Helkama Forste Oy to start a manufacturing co-operation in Hungary. According to latest reports the negotiation between the companies is still continuing.