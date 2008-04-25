New plant manager at Elprint

The PCB manufacturer Elprint has appointed a new plant manager for its plant in Bergen, Norway.

Leif Högstad is the new facility manager at Elprint in Bergen. He will be responsible for the production team and will also have the main responsibility for the facility in Bergen, Norway.



Leif Högstad has moved from Gothenberg in Sweden to Bergen. He has previously worked in the Gothenberg office for the Swiss logistics company Swisslogg Solutions. He has started his new job on April 1, 2008.



Helge Nilsen, CEO and founder of Elprint, will work on developing Macaos Enterprice and increase the focus on its Elprints partners in Europe and Asia.